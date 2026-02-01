Sabarimala gold case row: Prime accused seeks statutory bail in second case

KOLLAM: Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, has filed a petition before a court here seeking statutory bail in the second case registered against him.

Potty, who was earlier granted statutory bail in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates, has now approached the Kollam Vigilance Court seeking similar relief in the second case concerning the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

He moved the petition on Saturday, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has yet to file a charge sheet even after 90 days since his arrest.

The court has listed the petition to be considered on Monday.

If bail is granted, Unnikrishnan alias Potty will be released from jail, police sources said.

According to SIT officials, it was Potty who had taken the initiative to electroplate the gold-clad Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil in 2019.

The electroplating was carried out at a firm in Chennai, and the SIT suspects that the loss of gold occurred during this process.

Earlier, two administrative officers of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were released from jail after the court granted bail.