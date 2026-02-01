‘Travancore royals were progressive, but afraid of their own history’

Were Sardar Patel and the home department aware of the attempt on CP?

It is quite possible. He was after all the Iron Man of India.

And?

Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma did not attend the funeral of Sardar Patel. Instead, he sent Uthradam Thirunal Marthanda Varma. Maniben Patel (Patel’s daughter) was upset. She conveyed that it was Balarama Varma who should have attended the funeral. She also exclaimed that had it not been for her father, Chithira Thirunal would have been in trouble. Had Chithira Thirunal delayed accession to India, there would have been a coup. They had even thought of police action. But as the Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari reminded Patel that Chithira Thirunal was a pious Hindu king and it would not be wise to imprison him.

There are a lot of speculations about Vault B at Padmanabhaswamy temple…

Most information available on YouTube about Vault B is baseless. The keys to the vaults were under my custody in my capacity as acting chairman of the expert committee for a year-and-a-half. I later handed over the keys to the district judge.

Did you know that the vaults were opened?

No doubt. It is untrue to say that Vault B was never opened. According to (former Comptroller and Auditor General of India) Vinod Rai’s report, Uthradam Thirunal had signed and authorised the opening of the vault seven times. On two other occasions, it’s opening was recorded in pencil. Now, there’s a version that Vault B is double-storeyed, with a level below. There is a hidden chamber, but I don’t think there’s a key for it. I have only seen the key for the level above Vault B. Recently, (former Chief Secretary) K Jayakumar said the lower level of Vault B is the foundation of the main sanctum, and therefore, should not be opened. That statement is misleading. There is a chamber beneath but it is not the foundation of the main sanctum, rather another sacred section.

Has it ever been opened?

I don’t know if this sacred chamber has ever been opened. It’s not mentioned in any records.

Any records available on the inventory in these vaults?

The expert committee never opened Vault B. We can only guess. We know what’s there in vault A, C, D and E. Old newspapers have reported about the inventory of the temple vaults during the reign of Chithira Thirunal, during 1931-32. He was keeping track of this and many prominent dailies, including Deepika, The Hindu and The Service, carried reports. The inventory in Vault B would have also been definitely recorded at the time.

Didn’t the Supreme Court look into all this in detail?

Initially, the judges handled the case meticulously. As years dragged on, the judges were desperate to wind it up. The real case was about documentation and missing gold. The report by Vinod Rai noted more than 1,100 golden ‘kalasa kudam’ of inventory. According to him, the temple gold was diverted to make other ornaments, far more than required. This should have been the focus of the SC. But it all came down to Vault B. People get distracted by legends...

curses and stories of retired judges getting injured while trying to open Vault B. The real issue is mismanagement of treasure.