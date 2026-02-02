Kerala: ‘Home’ comes calling at Nila with Matru Bhavana Seer offerings

MALAPPURAM: The arrival of the Matru Bhavana Seer procession has etched a historic moment in Thirunavaya, adding a deeply emotive chapter to the Bharathapuzha Mahamagha Mahotsavam.

Being observed in Kerala after a gap of 270 years, the Mahamagha Mahotsavam witnessed a rare and symbolic ritual on Sunday when the Matru Bhavana procession reached Thirunavaya from Tirumurti Hill in Tamil Nadu. The procession carried sacred offerings traditionally associated with the ‘Thai Veetu Seer’, including ramacha garlands, incense, flowers, garments, fruits and coins, brought with reverence and ritual sanctity.

In Tamil tradition, when parents visit their married daughter, they arrive bearing gifts and essentials, symbolising affection, care, and continuity of bonds. These offerings are known as ‘Thai Veetu Seer’. Rivers, revered as living feminine entities, are also accorded this sentiment. In Tamil Nadu, this belief manifests in rituals such as the famed Kaveri Seer, conducted annually on the 18th day of Aadi (Karkkidakam), when the river is ceremonially offered all that a daughter would receive from her maternal home.

Tirumurti Malai in Tamil Nadu -- considered the birthplace of Nila (Bharathapuzha) -- is regarded as the river’s ‘thai veedu’ (maternal home). Reflecting this belief, a group of around 20 devotees arrived from Tirumurti Malai on Sunday morning, symbolically bringing gifts for Nila as a daughter married away from her homeland.