Metroman Sreedharan moves ahead with Kerala high-speed rail plan despite Union Budget omission

MALAPPURAM: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Monday formally set the high-speed rail corridor project in motion in Kerala, opening an office in Ponnani even as the state remains outside the projects announced in the Union Budget.

The office was inaugurated at 9 am by his wife, Radha, who lit a ceremonial lamp.

Sreedharan said the space would serve as a contact point for the public to understand the project and raise concerns.

"In the first phase, the office will be used to explain the project to people and clear their doubts," he said.

Public meetings will begin from February 15, starting in Malappuram, before moving to other districts along the proposed route.

With the office opening, official work on the project has begun, Sreedharan said, adding that staff would join in phases.

"Whatever we do must benefit the people and not cause trouble. If problems come, we must solve them and move forward," he said.