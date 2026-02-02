Opposition protests in Kerala Assembly over dismissal of adjournment motion on parole

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF MLAs staged a protest inside the Kerala Assembly on Monday after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on parole granted to convicted prisoners.

The adjournment motion was moved by Revolutionary Marxist Party of India MLA KK Rema, who alleged that several convicts, including those recently sentenced, were granted parole and released from jail.

However, Speaker A M Samseer dismissed the motion, saying the issue was not of urgent importance and could be raised as a submission.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the rejection of the notice, alleging that criminals were being illegally granted parole and were creating law-and-order issues outside.

"If the government is not interested in holding a discussion on an issue, why is such a provision created? Is it not important that criminals are being released onto the streets," he asked.