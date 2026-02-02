UDF boycotts Kerala Assembly over parole row, speaker rejects adjournment motion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF boycotted Assembly proceedings on Monday after its notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the parole granted to convicted prisoners by the LDF government allegedly violating rules.

Speaker AN Shamseer turned down the notice on the grounds that the issue did not merit a discussion as an adjournment motion. Instead he suggested that KK Rema MLA, who gave the notice could raise the matter as a submission.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh said the Opposition knew beforehand that the issue did not merit an adjournment motion. This, he said was evident as the Opposition was ready with banners and placards alleging that the government was “scared” of a discussion.

Rajesh also alleged that the UDF was trying to help the BJP by avoiding discussion on alleged neglect shown to Kerala by the Centre in the Union budget.

Placard-welding Opposition MLAs protested at the well of the house and a raised banner blocking the Speaker's view. However House proceedings continued amid the ptotest.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the government shies away from a discussion in the Assembly whenever it finds itself the dock. He alleged that a “criminal” who threw steel bombs at police and was sentenced to 20 years in prison was given parole multiple times just a month after he was sentenced.

A convict who was sentenced to life was given parole thrice in as span of one month. Convicts in the TP Chandrasekaran murder case were given parole for three years and the ADGP (Prisons) had to be suspended for the illegality, he said.

"The Chief Minister ran away without giving a reply to KK Rema who gave notice for the adjournment motion. Is he scared?," Satheesan asked. He suspected whether parole was given to criminals patronised by CPM to eliminate V Kunhikrishnan who had raised allegations of financial irregularities against CPM leaders.