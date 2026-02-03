Breast cancer patients to save up to Rs 10k a month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breast cancer patients stand to save up to Rs 10,000 in monthly medical expenses following the Union Budget’s decision to remove basic customs duty on 17 high-cost cancer drugs, including three widely used in breast cancer treatment. The exemption covers Ribociclib, Abemaciclib, and Palbociclib – targeted medicines that slow the growth of cancer cells.

“These breast cancer drugs have become more accessible to middle-class patients after the duty cuts,” said Dr Aju Mathew, consultant oncologist and public health researcher. With these medicines typically prescribed for a three-year period, a monthly saving of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 translates into a substantial reduction in overall treatment costs.

Beyond breast cancer, the Budget also extended duty cuts to drugs used in treating blood, lung, and prostate cancers. However, ultra-expensive therapies such as Talicabtagene autoleucel, a CAR-T cell treatment for blood cancer, remain out of reach for most patients due to their prohibitive cost.

A minimum reduction of Rs 60,000 in annual drug expenditure is significant, especially given that rising medical bills often discourage proper follow-up care. “Even a Rs 1 reduction makes a difference for patients,” said Biju A, chief pharmacist at the In-House Drug Bank (IHDB), Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a report by the economic and statistics department, nearly 20% of patients across all conditions resort to borrowing money or selling property to fund treatment. The burden is even heavier in cancer care, where experts estimate that 50% of patients face severe financial distress.