Centre offers no clarity on high-speed rail

MALAPPURAM/KOCHI/T’PURAM : Uncertainty continues to surround Kerala’s proposed high-speed rail corridor with the Union government evading a definitive stand on the project even as E Sreedharan pressed ahead with its preliminary work by opening an office in Ponnani in Malappuram on Monday.

Addressing the media in New Delhi a day after the Union Budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stopped short of offering clarity on the high-speed rail proposal led by Sreedharan. He, however, stressed that Kerala has been allocated Rs 3,795 crore for railway development in the current financial year, which he claimed was nearly 10 times the amount sanctioned during the UPA regime.

The minister said the investment would “double” Kerala’s railway capacity and allow “twice the number of trains to operate in the state”.

Referring to a recent meeting with the ‘Metroman’, Vaishnaw said they discussed the future of Indian Railways. The minister praised Sreedharan’s “grand vision” and technical expertise demonstrated in projects such as the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro.

When pressed on whether Kerala would actually get a high-speed rail corridor, the railway minister said Kerala would “eventually” receive such connectivity, without outlining a timeline or financial commitment.

‘Office will function as a public interface’

The lack of a clear assurance has deepened doubts, particularly as the budget included high-speed rail projects for cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Amaravati, while Kerala was conspicuously absent. Vaishnaw outlined several ongoing and proposed railway projects in the state, including completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mangaluru-Shoranur fourth line, field surveys for the 106-km Shoranur-Ernakulam third line, and surveys for the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil third line.