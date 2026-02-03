Chaos in Kerala Legislative Assembly as UDF stages fierce protest over Sabarimala gold case row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram descended into unprecedented chaos on Tuesday as the Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a fierce protest over the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, resulting in repeated adjournments and culminating in a complete walkout.

The uproar began the moment Question Hour commenced, with opposition members boycotting the session and rushing into the well of the House, brandishing placards and banners accusing the Left Democratic Front government of sabotaging the ongoing investigation.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan leveled serious charges against the Chief Minister’s Office, alleging that undue pressure was being exerted on the Special Investigation Team to secure statutory bail for key accused individuals, including prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potti.

The atmosphere grew volatile when a group of opposition MLAs, led by Anwar Sadath, attempted to storm the Speaker’s dais and move toward his chamber. Watch and Ward personnel were forced to intervene, leading to physical jostling as they tried to restore order. UDF members blocked Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s view with banners, eventually compelling him to suspend proceedings twice. The ruling Left Democratic Front dismissed the protest as a publicity stunt, insisting it was designed to attract attention rather than seek genuine accountability.

The Opposition countered that the government was shielding those responsible for the temple gold theft and undermining the credibility of the investigation. They argued that their protest was a fight for transparency and justice, vowing to continue pressing the issue both inside and outside the Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister M.B. Rajesh condemned the Opposition’s “antics,” stressing that the SIT was functioning under High Court supervision and accusing the UDF of manufacturing a crisis due to a lack of substantive issues.

Outside the Assembly, the agitation continued as two opposition MLAs staged a sit-in demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan. The day ended with a total boycott by the UDF, signaling that the Sabarimala temple gold controversy will remain a major political flashpoint in the weeks ahead.