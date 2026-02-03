Kerala cops shift to predictive policing, take AI route

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to shift to predictive policing using artificial intelligence, the CCTNS team of the State Crime Records Bureau has ventured into developing tools that could help investigators predict crimes, identify crime hotspots and detect links between various crimes, which otherwise, could be missed by cops doing it the traditional way. The basic model is expected to be completed this year.

The wing’s objective is to harness the huge data lying in the police repository and crunch it using AI algorithms. The AI models can do analytics, find patterns and then offer predictions.

Suppose thefts happen in certain pockets of the state in rainy season during a particular time window, the AI tool can spot the pattern and give a prediction. This can be done by collating data such as geographical locations, weather pattern and location of criminals, helping cops take action beforehand.