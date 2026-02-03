Kerala opposition boycotts house over ‘illegal’ parole to convicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF boycotted the assembly on Monday after Speaker A N Shamseer rejected its demand for a discussion on the LDF government granting parole to prisoners in alleged violation of rules.

The speaker turned down RMP MLA K K Rema’s notice on the grounds that the issue did not merit a discussion through an adjournment motion. He suggested the matter could be raised as a submission instead.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said the Opposition knew the issue does not merit an adjournment motion and would not be allowed by the speaker.

This was evident as UDF MLAs were ready with banners and placards alleging that the government was “scared” of a discussion, he said. Rajesh also alleged that the UDF was trying to help the BJP by avoiding discussion on alleged neglect shown to Kerala by the Centre in the Union budget.

Placard-welding Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House and a raised banner blocking the speaker’s view for around 40 minutes. However, the proceedings continued amid the ptotest.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government shies away from a discussion in the assembly whenever it finds itself the dock. He alleged that a “criminal” who threw steel bombs at police and was sentenced to 20 years in prison was given parole multiple times just a month after he was sentenced.

Convicts in the T P Chandrasekaran murder case were given parole for three years and the ADGP (Prisons) had to be suspended for the illegality, he alleged. He also accused Pinaryi Vijayan of running away without giving a reply to Rema, and wondered whether the CM was scared.