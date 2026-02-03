Kerala opposition boycotts house over ‘illegal’ parole to convicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF boycotted the assembly on Monday after Speaker A N Shamseer rejected its demand for a discussion on the LDF government granting parole to prisoners in alleged violation of rules.
The speaker turned down RMP MLA K K Rema’s notice on the grounds that the issue did not merit a discussion through an adjournment motion. He suggested the matter could be raised as a submission instead.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said the Opposition knew the issue does not merit an adjournment motion and would not be allowed by the speaker.
This was evident as UDF MLAs were ready with banners and placards alleging that the government was “scared” of a discussion, he said. Rajesh also alleged that the UDF was trying to help the BJP by avoiding discussion on alleged neglect shown to Kerala by the Centre in the Union budget.
Placard-welding Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House and a raised banner blocking the speaker’s view for around 40 minutes. However, the proceedings continued amid the ptotest.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government shies away from a discussion in the assembly whenever it finds itself the dock. He alleged that a “criminal” who threw steel bombs at police and was sentenced to 20 years in prison was given parole multiple times just a month after he was sentenced.
Convicts in the T P Chandrasekaran murder case were given parole for three years and the ADGP (Prisons) had to be suspended for the illegality, he alleged. He also accused Pinaryi Vijayan of running away without giving a reply to Rema, and wondered whether the CM was scared.
J B Koshy Report CM to hold discussions with Christian representatives
The recommendations of the J B Koshy commission — constituted to study educational, economic and welfare issues of the Christian community in the state — are being implemented by 36 government departments, Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman has informed the Assembly. The minister said out of the 36 departments, 17 departments have fully implemented the proposals. He added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will convene a meeting of the representatives of various Christian denominations soon to further discuss implementation of the panel’s recommendations. Abdurahiman said 19 government departments had partially implemented the panel’s proposals.
Over 5,000 wild boars shot in a year to curb conflict, says Minister Saseendran
More than 5,000 wild boars were shot across the state in the last one year as a measure to reduce human-wildlife conflict, Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection A K Saseendran told the assembly during the Question Hour on Monday. On demands to include more wildlife species that are gradually being domesticated as consumable species, he said the issue has been discussed in the assembly for years.
54.45L drinking water connections provided under Jal Jeevan Mission, says Minister Rajan
Minister K Rajan informed the assembly that 54.45 lakh drinking water connections have been provided in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Of the total 69.82 lakh households in rural areas, 38.80 lakh households have been provided drinking water connections, covering 55.57%. When the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2020, only 17.50 lakh households had such connections. Rs 5,610.31 crore has been sanctioned as the Centre’s share and Rs 8,033.29 crore as the state’s share for the scheme. Of this, Rs 11,643.60 crore has been spent so far.
Financial assistance approved for fishermen who lost workdays, says Saji Cherian
Minister Saji Cherian told the assembly that financial assistance has been approved for fishermen who lost workdays following weather warnings issued by the state disaster management department and other agencies. 1,72,160 fisher and allied worker families who lost 14 working days between May 18 and May 31, 2025, will receive assistance at Rs 200 per day for 14 days. Rs 48.20 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the same.