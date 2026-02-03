‘Liberating’ theyyam from its traditional, restricted confines

KANNUR: For centuries, theyyam has belonged to the fire-lit courtyards of northern Kerala’s sacred groves, its gods summoned only within ritual boundaries, its performers bound by caste, custom, and control. But an artist from Kannur is asking an unsettling question: What happens when the deity steps beyond the kavu?

Biju Irinave, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumna and traditional theyyam performer, is breaking centuries-old restrictions that confine the art form to ritual spaces. For him, theyyam is not merely a sacred performance. It is one of the most complex, sensorially intense theatre traditions in the world, long denied the recognition accorded to other classical forms.

“When kathakali and koodiyattam are celebrated as classical art forms, theyyam is reduced to ritual,” Biju says. “But theyyam demands far more from the performer — physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It is theatre that consumes the entire body.”

At NSD, Biju was formally trained in kathakali and koodiyattam to sharpen his acting skills. Yet it was theyyam, the 43-year-old argues, that truly integrates all rasas. Popular representations often portray theyyam as a symbol of rage or divine fury, but Biju insists this is a gross simplification.

“Theyyam holds sringaram, bhibhatsam and hasyam. Every rasa exists within it. Thottam itself is a rich musical narrative, with each composition rooted in distinct ragas. And yet, the art continues to be dismissed, largely because it is practised by Dalit communities.” That dismissal, he believes, is deeply casteist.

Determined to challenge this marginalisation, he has taken theyyam far beyond Kerala. From workshops in Japan and China to performances across Gulf countries and Indian states, Biju has introduced the form to new audiences, often by reimagining it for theatre.