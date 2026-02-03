Naga sadhus arrive for final day of Mahamagham

MALAPPURAM: Naga sadhus from Varanasi, Kashi and the Himalayas have begun arriving in Thirunavaya for the concluding day of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam.

More than 500 sadhus are expected to take part in the festival, performing the holy dip on the final day of the magha celebrations.

The monks arrived in Palakkad by train on Sunday and visited the Vadakanthara Sree Thirupuraikkal Bhagavathi Temple on Monday. The Naga sadhus will lead the ceremonial holy dip at Thirunnavaya on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the holy dip, regarded as one of the most sacred rituals of the festival. According to Hindu mythology, the Amritsnanam symbolises the purification of the soul and the quest for immortality. The Amritsnanam will be followed by Yati Puja. Sannyasis who renounce all attachments and dedicate their lives to the preservation of Sanatana Dharma are known as Yatis. It is believed that worshipping Yati Acharyas bestows spiritual clarity and moral direction upon devotees.