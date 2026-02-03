‘Unnecessary’: Khader’s deputy CM pitch for party irks IUML leadership

MALAPPURAM: Former Vengara MLA K N A Khader’s remarks demanding the post of deputy chief minister for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has irked the party, with the leadership terming them unnecessary and politically damaging at a sensitive time.
State general secretary P M A Salam said Khader’s comments reflect his personal opinion and has no connection with the party’s official stance. “The IUML has no such plan at present. Khader may have expressed his personal opinion. It has no connection with the party,” Salam told TNIE.
Khader told mediapersons on Monday that the IUML deserved the deputy chief minister’s post, citing the party’s electoral performance within the UDF. He said he expected the UDF to consider the demand without delay. “I hope the UDF will give the deputy chief minister’s post to the Muslim League without any discussion.
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy had once asked P K Kunhalikutty whether he would be interested in the post. At that time, Kunhalikutty said that meeting the front’s objectives was more important. But the situation has now changed,” Khader claimed.
Several senior IUML leaders reacted sharply, citing that the UDF is in the middle of crucial seat-sharing negotiations. Salam stressed that the party’s sole focus is on maximising its electoral gains and ensuring the UDF’s victory.
“There is absolutely no space for unwanted controversies. We are holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress, and even the League’s candidate list will be finalised only after those discussions. There is no discussion whatsoever on the deputy chief minister’s post or any other controversial arrangement,” he said.
A senior leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Khader’s remarks had triggered avoidable confusion at a time when the party is concentrating on election preparations. “Khader is not a member of any IUML decision-making committee.
He has no authority to speak on behalf of the party or set its political agenda. The leadership is deeply displeased with his statement,” the leader said, adding that the IUML’s position on seat allocation is clear.
“The party will contest 27 seats in the upcoming assembly election, with candidates to be announced after seat-sharing talks with the Congress are concluded,” he said. According to the source, the party’s strategy includes accommodating all major IUML wing organisations. “The heads of all key arms will contest the elections.
MSF president P K Navas, Youth League general secretary P K Firoz and Vanitha League president Suhara Mampad will be among the candidates. IUML national assistant secretary Jayanthi Rajan will also be fielded. Our objective is to win the elections and bring the UDF to power,” the leader said.
“With strategic seat adjustments and swaps within the UDF, both the IUML and the front are aiming to maximise their tally. Kozhikode’s Thiruvambady constituency is one such seat where a swap with the Congress is being considered due to its higher winning potential,” the leader added.