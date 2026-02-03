‘Unnecessary’: Khader’s deputy CM pitch for party irks IUML leadership

MALAPPURAM: Former Vengara MLA K N A Khader’s remarks demanding the post of deputy chief minister for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has irked the party, with the leadership terming them unnecessary and politically damaging at a sensitive time.

State general secretary P M A Salam said Khader’s comments reflect his personal opinion and has no connection with the party’s official stance. “The IUML has no such plan at present. Khader may have expressed his personal opinion. It has no connection with the party,” Salam told TNIE.

Khader told mediapersons on Monday that the IUML deserved the deputy chief minister’s post, citing the party’s electoral performance within the UDF. He said he expected the UDF to consider the demand without delay. “I hope the UDF will give the deputy chief minister’s post to the Muslim League without any discussion.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy had once asked P K Kunhalikutty whether he would be interested in the post. At that time, Kunhalikutty said that meeting the front’s objectives was more important. But the situation has now changed,” Khader claimed.

Several senior IUML leaders reacted sharply, citing that the UDF is in the middle of crucial seat-sharing negotiations. Salam stressed that the party’s sole focus is on maximising its electoral gains and ensuring the UDF’s victory.

“There is absolutely no space for unwanted controversies. We are holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress, and even the League’s candidate list will be finalised only after those discussions. There is no discussion whatsoever on the deputy chief minister’s post or any other controversial arrangement,” he said.