With seat-swap talks put to rest, Kalamassery set to go IUML way

KOCHI: Putting to rest speculation of a seat swap with the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set to contest from Kalamassery constituency in the upcoming assembly election. Sources indicate that the party leadership has taken a firm decision, with V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, already stepping up the social media campaign about his work in the constituency.

However, top sources indicate that while a decision has been made not to give up the seat, the leadership has not finalised the candidate. “There is a strong possibility of IUML fielding a candidate from outside Ernakulam. Gafoor’s name is also doing the rounds,” a source said.

The move has intensified the contest within the Congress for the Kochi seat. Party sources say Henry Austin is currently leading the race, while Hibi Eden is also keen to contest from the constituency. Henry, the corporation councillor from Vaduthala East — a division the CPM held for over four decades, draws added political weight as the grandson of former Union minister Henry Austin.

The Congress is weighing its options against CPM’s K J Maxy, the two-time MLA from Kochi, who is expected to seek a third consecutive term.

“The Kochi constituency has a sizable Christian voter base, and fielding a Christian candidate is seen as a more viable option,” a senior Congress leader said.