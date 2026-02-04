A modern touch to Murgod’s green bangles

BELAGAVI: Murgod village in Belagavi’s Saundatti taluk is breathing new life into its centuries-old tradition of crafting distinctive green glass bangles. The village is now on course to becoming the country’s second state-of-the-art bangle manufacturing centre after Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh—and the first of its kind in the southern part of the country.
Despite stiff competition from modern and fancy designs, the demand for Murgod’s traditional, unbroken glass bangles remains strong.In a bid to sustain and expand this heritage craft, local youth have formed the Murgod Bangle Production Foundation and submitted a proposal for a modern manufacturing project.
Responding positively, the Karnataka cabinet has approved five acres on the outskirts of the village under a 35-year lease agreement.
Under the new project, the existing wood-fired kilns will be replaced with advanced gas-fired technology. This transition is expected to significantly improve both production speed and product quality while also making the process more efficient.
‘Murgod bangle-making to gain global recognition’
For generations, families in Murgod, including members of the Kajagar community and people from various faiths, have been engaged in the bangle-making trade. At present, over 1,500 artisans are employed across 30 units in the village.
Murgod bangles hold special religious significance and are sold in large quantities at fairs across North Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. This traditional art will now gain global recognition with the support of modern technology, said members of the Murgod Bangle Production Foundation.
Meanwhile, artisans from the Kasaab community continue to preserve the core technique that defines this craft. For generations, they have shaped bangles by rotating heated glass pulp in a clay kiln in a swift circular motion for just 10 to 15 seconds - a skill that demands precision and experience. With modern machinery now being introduced, hopes are high that the industry is entering a new golden era.