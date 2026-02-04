At a sacred Hindu festival, a Muslim boatman is the silent guard at helm

MALAPPURAM: Before dawn breaks over the Bharathapuzha, when the river still holds the night’s silence and the first chants have not yet risen from the yagashala, a boat is already cutting through the water. At its helm is Yahutty, steady, watchful and tireless. In a festival defined by faith and ritual, his work remains largely unseen yet indispensable.

For the past 20 days, Paralakathu Yahutty, a native of Thirunavaya, has been as busy as the organisers of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam itself. Even as monks of the Juna Akhara preside over the sacred rituals, it is 50-year-old Yahutty who ensures the safety of thousands of devotees crossing the Bharathapuzha.

A Muslim by faith, Yahutty has been at the river from dawn to well past midnight, leading a 13-member team and operating three boats for nearly 20 hours a day to prevent mishaps in the fast-flowing Nila. His role has been crucial to the smooth conduct of the festival, which has drawn unprecedented crowds to Thirunavaya.

The main boat ferries monks and organisers to the yagashala located in the middle of the river, while two other boats remain stationed near the temporary bridge, ready for emergency rescue operations. “From January 19, when the Nila Aarti started, our work increased. We have been shuttling continuously between the yagashala and the temple, carrying monks, organisers and volunteers. After the first few days, the footfall became unprecedented, so two boats were permanently stationed near the temporary bridge for rescue services.”