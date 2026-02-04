BJP’s candidate list to be finalised after national president Nabin’s visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s bid to outpace rivals with an early candidate announcement has run into a delay. Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was initially expected to submit a preliminary list of at least a dozen names to the central parliamentary board by the end of January for an early approval. However, a party source said the list will now be submitted only after national president Nitin Nabin’s Kerala visit later this week.

The preliminary list would reportedly figure senior state leaders who are also the party’s known vote pullers. In addition to state chief Chandrasekhar who will contest from Nemom, V Muraleedharan is in the list as candidate from Kazhakoottam. “The list also includes three general secretaries - Sobha Surendran, M T Ramesh and Anoop Antony - who are tipped to be fielded from Kayamkulam, Thrissur and Tiruvalla respectively,” said a top source. However, Sobha may be considered for Vattiyoorkavu in case NDA ally BDJS lays claim to the Kayamkulam seat.

Among the past presidents, K Surendran’s name has reportedly been listed against Manjeshwar where he has been contesting since 2011. The BJP’s trusted warhorse narrowly missed victory in Manjeshwar, losing by margins of just 89 votes in 2016 and 745 votes in 2021.