Chandrasekhar meets Sufi leaders

The meeting was facilitated by M Abdul Salam, BJP state vice-president.
BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacting with Sufi religious leaders from Kozhikode-based Kuruvattoor Zaviyathu Sufiya in Thiruvananthapuram
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its outreach towards the minority communities ahead of the assembly polls, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has met with a section of Sufi religious leaders from Kozhikode-based Kuruvattoor Zaviyathu Sufiya.

The meeting was facilitated by M Abdul Salam, BJP state vice-president. The representatives of Sheikhuna Hafil Ustad-led Kuruvattoor Zaviyathu Sufiya included Ustad Naushad Ahsani Othukkungal and Thozhiyur Kunji Muhammad Sakhafi. The delegation highlighted the vital role of Sufi traditions in promoting love, harmony, and unity.

According to a leader present at the meeting, the Sufi leaders expressed full support to the Modi government for its efforts towards national development, communal harmony, and unity beyond hatred.

