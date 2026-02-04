Congress ticket or not, Rahul likely to test his luck from Palakkad again

PALAKKAD/THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Disgraced MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is likely to seek reelection from Palakkad, even as an independent if denied a Congress ticket, in the coming assembly elections, sources close to him said. Meanwhile, the UDF has decided to oppose any move to disqualify Rahul, ousted by the Congress, from the state assembly.

Sources said two separate surveys--one conducted before and the other after the local body polls--in the Palakkad constituency showed Rahul enjoying a clear edge even if he were to contest as an independent. The surveys were carried out by his supporters under the guidance of a senior and influential Congress leader, they said.

However, senior party leaders ruled out fielding Rahul as an official UDF candidate in any constituency while the cases remain pending. A senior KPCC functionary said the party’s stand is firm for now, but did not rule out a reconsideration if Rahul is later acquitted. “He continues to express loyalty to the party and has asserted that he will abide by leadership’s decisions,” he said.

A PR agency has already been roped in for Rahul’s image makeover, and this may eventually put pressure on the Congress leadership to reconsider its stand, the leader said.

In the meantime, the UDF parliamentary party decided to oppose any attempt to strip Rahul of his MLA status, arguing that disqualification before conviction would set a dangerous political and legislative precedent.