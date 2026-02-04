From Wayanad to the skies: Zeenath Sherbin is officially licensed to fly

KOZHIKODE: For years, the statement “I’m from Wayanad” has elicited a predictable smile and familiar joke: “So, you move from one place to another using vines?”

The line, a playful take on means of transport in a district characterised by steep hills, dense forests and mist-laced terrain, has long followed people of this high-range land. 29-year-old Zeenath Sherbin of Sultan Bathery has herself heard it countless times.

However, the land once imagined as inaccessible has now sent a woman to the skies. Zeenath has etched her name in history as Wayanad’s first woman pilot, joining an elite list of fewer than 20 women pilots from Kerala who are working across the globe.

Zeenath says her interest in aviation grew organically. With her father working in Dubai, flights were a frequent part of her growing years.

“Every journey made me more curious about this huge metallic bird that could carry people across countries and continents,” she tells TNIE.

Unlike many who nurture childhood dreams of flying, Zeenath’s journey was more understated.

“I wasn’t someone who grew up with a fixed dream of becoming a pilot. Coming from a small town and rarely seeing pilots in everyday life, it didn’t feel easily achievable,” she recalls. The moment that changed everything arrived unexpectedly at home.

As she helped her cousin, fresh out of Class 12, explore career options, Zeenath found herself passionately explaining aviation, flying and the life it offered. Her father, Yousuff T K, who had been listening quietly, then asked: “Why don’t you do it then?”

“That question changed everything,” says Zeenath. “It made me realise this wasn’t just fascination. It was something I truly wanted, something I could actually pursue.”