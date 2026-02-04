In a 1st, Congress opts for survey-driven candidate selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in its history, the Congress is relying on multiple surveys to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala. According to party sources, the party has already completed three rounds of surveys, collecting data from the public, party workers and prominent citizens separately on their preference in each constituency. A final round is under way, and its results are expected to play a decisive role in the selection of candidates.
The first round of survey was conducted directly by Sunil Kanugolu, the Congress poll strategist, months ago to feel the public pulse. The second and third rounds were carried out by two agencies for which Kanugolu made the arrangements. “Of the two surveys, one was conducted for AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal and the other for the All India Congress Committee (AICC),” said a leader.
Party sources indicate that the leadership is relying heavily on data-driven inputs this time to strengthen its electoral prospects and minimise internal dissent over ticket distribution. It is also seeking detailed feedback from these agencies based on their independent assessment studies to identify winnable contenders and gauge public opinion. Party leadership believes that consulting multiple surveys will help in ensuring that candidates with broader public acceptance are fielded.
For instance, when the screening committee led by Madhusudan Mistry came to the state capital in January, the committee along with AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi interviewed leaders who topped the three completed surveys.
The crucial fourth survey is being conducted in select constituencies like Nemom, which are more important due to BJP’s strong presence, community equations and the quality of candidates.
“Earlier, there were leaders such as K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Ommen Chandy who knew which candidate is suitable for each constituency,” said political commentator Sreekumar Manayi.
However, there is a difference of opinion against the leadership solely relying on survey agencies. “Sunil Kanugolu had headed election surveys in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where the results were a setback for the Congress,” said a senior leader. “How could he be part of important internal brainstorming sessions held in Wayanad? The fate of poll strategist Prasanth Kishor in the Bihar assembly elections is an example all of us can see,” he said.