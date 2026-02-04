Kerala HC dismisses plea against Rs 40k cost in CMRL-Exalogic PIL

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a review petition filed by M R Ajayan of Kochi against an order of the vacation bench that had imposed costs totalling Rs 40,000 in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the CMRL–Exalogic case.

The costs were imposed after Ajayan filed applications seeking an urgent hearing of a PIL filed by him, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a now-defunct company owned by T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The vacation bench had observed that it convenes to hear urgent and important matters, and not routine cases. It also noted the absence of Ajayan’s counsel during the proceedings, and imposed the costs.