Mark this 'Tithi': TimeGrapher collective launches new watch series

In a world where watches increasingly compete on speed, scale and smart features, TimeGrapher chose a slower, more reflective path. The collective believes time should mirror where it is lived — an idea that has shaped both its growing community and the watches it creates.



From Thiruvananthapuram, the group expanded steadily over the past six years. Today, TimeGrapher has multiple chapters.



“In Kerala, we have chapters in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Outside the state, we are present in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Dubai, Qatar, the US, the UK and Australia,” says Sohan, an IITian who works as an entrepreneur in residence at the Founder’s Office in Masai School.



“All chapter heads are Malayalis. As of now, we have more than 14,000 members across these regions. Even though we started as a small community in Kerala, we have grown into one of the largest watch-collecting communities in the world.”

Inclusivity remains central to TimeGrapher’s identity. Members range from 18 to 75 years old, with men and women from various backgrounds participating equally. Price, pedigree or brand value do not matter here. Only the quiet joy of checking out and collecting watches.



“Some collect affordable watches, others collect only luxury watches,” says Sohan. “There is no segregation within the group. A Rs-1,000 watch and a Rs-1-crore piece will be viewed with the same appreciation. The idea has always been to stay open.”



The community comes alive through monthly meet-ups across chapters, where members exchange watches, share stories and learn from one another. “We also have watchmakers within the group who conduct workshops,” says Sohan. “Philanthropic and student-support activities, too, are taken up on a regular basis.”



Over the years, TimeGrapher has hosted brand collaborations and events with companies such as Omega and Longines, and holds annual meets in Kerala and Dubai.