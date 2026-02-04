Melody magician who cast a spell on Malayalis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who made an entire generation gather around the radio, S P Venkatesh arrived from a neighbouring state and went on to become one of the most influential composers in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 90s. A magical musician, everything he touched turned to gold.
There would not be many Malayalis who have not hummed “Vaalkannezhuthiya Makaranilavil, Mampoo Manam Ozhuki” from Paithrukam — the film that won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 1993 -- “Kunjikiliye Koodevide” from Indrajaalam, or “Ormmakal ormmakal, odakuzhaloothi” from Spadikam. The list goes on.
There would scarcely have been a group trip or college festival that did not vibe to “Maliniyude theerangal” from Gandharvam, “Oru Vallam Ponnum Poovum” from Minnaram, “Kithachethum Katte” from Hitler, or even “Oottipattanam” from Kilukkam.
‘Shanthamee Rathriyil’, one of his cult classics, recently made a comeback with Thudarum and had Gen Z swaying to it.
And is there anyone who has not felt an ache for a lost love while listening to “Nilave Mayumo, Kinavum Novumaay” or felt their heartbreak watching Mammootty on screen with tear-filled eyes as “Vaarthinkale, Kaarkondalil Maanjuvo” plays in the background?
As he bid farewell on Tuesday, his unforgettable songs and background scores for Malayalam cinema had nostalgia swirling all around. S P Venkatesh will remain immortal. Credited as Sangeetharajan, he began his journey as a music director in Malayalam cinema with the Janakeeya Kodathi (1985). Before stepping into independent composition, he worked closely with senior musicians such as Raghavan Master and assisted in composing background scores for A T Ummer.
His music first attracted wide attention with T P Balagopalan M A (1986), but it was Thampi Kannanthanam’s Rajavinte Makan released the same year that marked a turning point in his career. The film’s songs and background score brought him into the spotlight and led to collaborations with filmmakers including Dennis Joseph, Thampi Kannanthanam and Joshiy.
The later period proved to be his most productive. During this time, he composed for several successful films such as Minnaram, Kilukkam, Johnnie Walker, Dhruvam, Valsalyam, Paithrukam, Spadikam, Mannar Mathai Speaking and Manthrikam. He was particularly admired for his background scores in films like Devasuram, Mahayanam, No. 20 Madras Mail and Appu.
Known for his proficiency with instruments including the mandolin, guitar and banjo, Venkatesh also worked as an orchestrator for other composers and contributed to select Hindi and Bengali films.
“He gifted Malayalam cinema some of its sweetest melodies. The hallmark of his music was its simplicity, which allowed his songs to reach the hearts of the common man while flowing naturally within the films. Songs like Vaalkannezhuthiya, Shararanthaal and Thalir Vettila Undo remain remarkable,” music composer M Jayachandran told TNIE.
“Like almost every Malayali, I have always had his compositions as part of my late-night playlists. Despite not being a Malayali, his contribution to Malayalam cinema is enormous. His background scores were as powerful as the films themselves. In every sense, he was a complete music composer.”
Music composer and Carnatic vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon recalled Venkatesh as “a legendary musician with a rare gift for melodic compositions”.
“To create melodies that are both memorable and widely loved, there must be a central motif and that is there in his songs, which is a very special skill. Every song and even every background score he composed carries his stamp,” he told TNIE. “We cannot forget songs like Shararanthal Ponnum Poovum, Kilukil Pambaram, or Shanthamee Rathriyil. His passing is indeed a great loss to Malayalam cinema and Tamil cinema as well.”
In a tribute note, singer M G Sreekumar, who collaborated extensively with Venkatesh, summed up what every Malayali music lover would have wished to express: “So many memories, and an indescribable sorrow at your departure. You gave countless songs to Malayalam cinema, all of them super hits. I was fortunate enough to sing many of them, and I consider that a blessing of my life. Your songs will be sung by Malayalis until the end of time. Saying goodbye with tears.”
Funeral today
Music director S P Venkatesh passed away at his residence in Chennai following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 70. The funeral will be held at Alapakkam in Chennai on Wednesday. Born on March 5, 1955, Venkatesh is the son of mandolin player Pazhani. Though he focused primarily on Malayalam movies, Venkatesh gave numerous hit songs in Tamil, including, the song ‘Enn Uyir’ from Enga Vettu Mappillai.’ The 1988 movie Poovukkul Bookambam was his first film in Tamil. Otru, the Tamil drama thriller written and directed by Mathivanan Sakthivel in 2021, features music composed by Venkatesh. He provided background score in many Hindi films including, Kyon Ki, Hungama, Virasat, Gardish and Mera Dil Tere Liye.
struck a chord
“Vaalkannezhuthiya Makaranilavil” from Paithrukam
“Kunjikiliye Koodevide” from Indrajaalam
“Ormmakal Ormmakal Odakuzhaloothi” from Spadikam
“Maliniyude theerangal” from Gandharvam
“Oru Vallam Ponnum Poovum” from Minnaram
“Kithachethum Katte” from Hitler
“Oottipattanam” from Kilukkam
“ Shanthamee Rathriyil” from Johnnie Walker