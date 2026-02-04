Melody magician who cast a spell on Malayalis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who made an entire generation gather around the radio, S P Venkatesh arrived from a neighbouring state and went on to become one of the most influential composers in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 90s. A magical musician, everything he touched turned to gold.

There would not be many Malayalis who have not hummed “Vaalkannezhuthiya Makaranilavil, Mampoo Manam Ozhuki” from Paithrukam — the film that won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 1993 -- “Kunjikiliye Koodevide” from Indrajaalam, or “Ormmakal ormmakal, odakuzhaloothi” from Spadikam. The list goes on.

There would scarcely have been a group trip or college festival that did not vibe to “Maliniyude theerangal” from Gandharvam, “Oru Vallam Ponnum Poovum” from Minnaram, “Kithachethum Katte” from Hitler, or even “Oottipattanam” from Kilukkam.

‘Shanthamee Rathriyil’, one of his cult classics, recently made a comeback with Thudarum and had Gen Z swaying to it.

And is there anyone who has not felt an ache for a lost love while listening to “Nilave Mayumo, Kinavum Novumaay” or felt their heartbreak watching Mammootty on screen with tear-filled eyes as “Vaarthinkale, Kaarkondalil Maanjuvo” plays in the background?

As he bid farewell on Tuesday, his unforgettable songs and background scores for Malayalam cinema had nostalgia swirling all around. S P Venkatesh will remain immortal. Credited as Sangeetharajan, he began his journey as a music director in Malayalam cinema with the Janakeeya Kodathi (1985). Before stepping into independent composition, he worked closely with senior musicians such as Raghavan Master and assisted in composing background scores for A T Ummer.