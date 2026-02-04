Party to woo techies, private professionals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With assembly elections round the corner, the BJP is planning to tap into private professionals across the state for support. Party members said drives focused on Kazhakkoottam constituency, which houses Technopark and where the party will most likely field former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, will be launched.

Party sources said BJP has made inroads into IT professional groups and is now trying to gather more support from people in skilled and unorganised sectors. However, no official campaign has been initiated so far. The party on Monday welcomed four professionals, along with notable figures who switched sides.

They are also expected to carry forward the party campaign in their respective fields. “We are planning to host a youngsters’ meet to attract more professionals towards our aim of Viksit Bharat. We will also explore ways to bring in more support from startups and allied sectors,” a source said.