Tired of ‘uniform’ khaki, police outfit calls for review, reset

KOCHI: For nearly seven decades, khaki has been synonymous with the police force. However, a renewed demand from within the force has now emerged for a comprehensive review and modernisation of police uniforms.
In a fresh memorandum submitted to the chief minister and state police chief, KPOA has stressed that the uniform must evolve in line with the nature of policing duties and diverse working conditions, or at the very least, alternative uniforms be introduced for special duties and occasions.
“If one boards a boat operated by the State Water Transport Department, even its driver is seen wearing a khaki uniform with one or two stars. In the case of excise, forest and motor vehicles personnel, and even health inspectors of local self-government institutions, there is just a minor difference in uniforms, like slight variations in shades, whistle cords, or insignia. This not only creates confusion among the public but also exposes cops to baseless allegations, with people mistaking them for others or assuming that the officers were involved in illegal activities,” said an inspector-rank officer with the Kollam city police.
C R Biju, an SI and KPOA state general secretary, said they have been, for long, demanding either a change in the common khaki uniform of the police force or barring other departments from using similar uniforms, for which there is no clear legal backing.
“At the very least, alternative uniforms should be introduced for special duties and occasions, so that cops are easily identifiable to the public,” he said.
When the Wayanad landslides hit in 2024, police personnel were compelled to carry out rescue work wearing khaki shirts paired with lungis or dhotis instead of trousers. Taking these factors into account, and after months-long discussions held at the station, district and state levels, the KPOA memorandum titled ‘Njangal parayunnu-Naaleyude Kerala Police inganeyavanam’ was finally prepared and submitted, Biju said.
M V Nishad, an SI with Kochi city police, said since the state’s formation in 1956, khaki has remained the official uniform of the police force. “Over the years, modifications were introduced,” Nishad said.
However, a top police officer, requesting anonymity, said there was no need to change the khaki uniform, warning it could affect the force’s morale. “The police is a disciplined force, and the uniform plays a vital role in maintaining the identity and morale of the force. While alternative attire can be considered for special duties and occasions, changing the colour of the common uniform would not have a positive impact,” said the officer.
Cop couture
Police attire in different states
West Bengal: White uniform in summer, khaki in winter
Rajasthan: Khaki with traditional red or brown turbans
Punjab: Khaki uniform with turban
Himachal Pradesh: Khaki with woollen clothes in winter
New Delhi: Khaki, with ceremonial white for traffic duties and parades
Maharashtra: Khaki with the iconic short-sleeve
Telangana: Khaki with a modernised cut
Tamil Nadu: Khaki in slightly darker shade
* All uniforms differ in colour shade, fabric and design