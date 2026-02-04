Tired of ‘uniform’ khaki, police outfit calls for review, reset

KOCHI: For nearly seven decades, khaki has been synonymous with the police force. However, a renewed demand from within the force has now emerged for a comprehensive review and modernisation of police uniforms.

In a fresh memorandum submitted to the chief minister and state police chief, KPOA has stressed that the uniform must evolve in line with the nature of policing duties and diverse working conditions, or at the very least, alternative uniforms be introduced for special duties and occasions.

“If one boards a boat operated by the State Water Transport Department, even its driver is seen wearing a khaki uniform with one or two stars. In the case of excise, forest and motor vehicles personnel, and even health inspectors of local self-government institutions, there is just a minor difference in uniforms, like slight variations in shades, whistle cords, or insignia. This not only creates confusion among the public but also exposes cops to baseless allegations, with people mistaking them for others or assuming that the officers were involved in illegal activities,” said an inspector-rank officer with the Kollam city police.

C R Biju, an SI and KPOA state general secretary, said they have been, for long, demanding either a change in the common khaki uniform of the police force or barring other departments from using similar uniforms, for which there is no clear legal backing.

“At the very least, alternative uniforms should be introduced for special duties and occasions, so that cops are easily identifiable to the public,” he said.