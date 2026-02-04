Turtle trail a boon or bane? Alappuzha conservationists keeping fingers crossed

ALAPPUZHA: The Union budget presented on Sunday proposed the creation of "turtle trails" along the Kerala coast, a move that has become a subject of widespread trolling and debate over the past two days. With this proposal, however, the protection of sea turtles has once again emerged as a hot topic and is expected to draw responses from both the state and central governments. And central to those discussions is funding for conservation efforts.

The Alappuzha coast, stretching from Thottappally to Pallana, is a major nesting ground for sea turtles in south Kerala. Several species of turtles, including the Olive Ridley, arrive along this coast to lay eggs during the November-March period. Non-governmental organisations and the Kerala forest department have been implementing turtle conservation projects along the Alappuzha coastline for the past 14 years.

Greenroots, a nature conservation group, has been actively involved in the efforts. According to Saji Jayamohan, secretary of Greenroots, their volunteers have been working continually to protect turtles and their eggs. Since turtles lay eggs on sandy beaches, the eggs face several threats from predators. Dogs and birds often feed on them. In some cases, humans also become predators. Local residents and fishermen trace nesting sites and collect turtle eggs for consumption, which remains the biggest threat to the species. Foxes and the Indian grey mongoose also prey on turtle eggs.