Ambalappuzha palpayasam price hiked after 10 years, to cost Rs 240/litre

ALAPPUZHA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to increase the price of the ‘Ambalappuzha palpayasam’, a sacred prasadam served to devotees from Ambalappuzha Sree Krishnaswami temple.

The price of the prasadam, which was Rs 160 per litre, was hiked to Rs 240 from Tuesday. The price hike was implemented after 10 years, following the approval of the Kerala High Court.

The TDB has also decided to increase the quantity of palpayasam production. Now, 300 litres of palpayasam will be prepared daily. According to temple koima sthani V J Sreekumar, the revision of the rate is as per the TDB’s decision.

“The demand for payasam also increased, however, the production is controlled as per the HC’s directive to keep its sanctity,” Sreekumar said.

He further said that the TDB was planning to introduce online booking for the palpayasam distribution. “It will come into effect in a few weeks,” Sreekumar said.

Earlier, the production of payasam was 225 litres. A few months ago, TDB constructed a big vessel (varppu) that has the capacity to prepare 300 litres of payasam.

The board also decided to ensure safety measures to avoid duplication of payasam packets.