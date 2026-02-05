Cabinet nod for land acquisition for aerospace centre in Thumba

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major push for the state’s high-tech sector, the cabinet on Wednesday approved the acquisition of 60 acres of land near the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) campus in Veli/Thumba to establish the Aerospace Control System Center, a flagship initiative by Kerala SpacePark (K-SPACE). The acquisition will be funded using a `600 crore allocated from the KIIFB land pool.

On the cultural front, the government has decided to honour social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swami by transferring eight cents of land in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, to the cultural affairs department for the establishment of a memorial library and cultural centre.

Meanwhile, 25 new posts have been created for the Government Ayurveda College in Udumbanchola, Idukki, to facilitate its first phase of operations.

The drugs control department will see the addition of 10 drugs inspectors and two regional/senior inspector posts. The cabinet also authorised the Malappuram district collector to distribute 50-cent forest land plots to landless Scheduled Tribe families in Chaliyar and Chungathara panchayats. It has approved salary revisions for permanent employees of Vastuvidya Gurukulam and contract staff at the Kerala State IT Mission.