ED raids NCS group premises in Kerala investment 'fraud' case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Kerala against the promoters and key functionaries of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate Group as part of an alleged investment fraud linked money laundering probe, officials said.

The federal probe agency has booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by the state police on charges of fraud with depositors by collecting funds on the promise of high returns.