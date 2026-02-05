Kerala govt hikes contract, daily workers’ wages by 5 per cent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will raise the salaries of its contract and daily wage workers by 5%. This was among the additional allocations announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal during the budget discussion on Wednesday.

Besides this, a Rs 500 hike was announced in the monthly remuneration for ‘ayahs’ in pre-primary schools. A Rs 1,000 wage increase was also announced for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) promoters. The lump-sum grant for SC and ST students was increased by 10% and Rs 30 crore was allocated for purchasing medicines for spinal muscular atrophy patients. The government also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the international yoga research centre in Kannur.

The minister said the budget size, or total expenditure, of the government would touch Rs 1.95 lakh crore in the current fiscal. This, despite the Centre effecting a cut of Rs 6,000 crore in the state’s net borrowing ceiling. The budget size in the last year of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government was Rs 1.32 lakh crore. This increased to Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the first year of second Pinarayi government.