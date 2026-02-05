Kerala to bear half of Sabari rail project cost

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision to accelerate the long-stalled Sabari rail project, the state government has decided to bear half of its cost. The state cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 1,900 crore for the Angamaly-Erumeli railway project, making Kerala the first state to bear such a significant share of a railway project’s cost.

The funding will be routed through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Sabari rail project — first announced in the 1997-98 Railway Budget — has remained in limbo for over 25 years due to funding disputes and land acquisition hurdles.

The total project cost has now escalated to Rs 3,800.90 crore, from Rs 2,815 crore in 2021.

The 110-km railway line is considered a lifeline for the eastern hill regions, spanning Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts. It will connect the pilgrimage hub of Erumeli with major towns, including Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha, and Pala.