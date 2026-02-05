Love & loot: Matrimonial scams run from southeast Asia, victims silent

KOCHI: Behind convincing smiles, overseas job claims and promises of marriage, international cyber fraud rackets are quietly targeting people using matrimonial websites in Kerala. Operating from countries such as Cambodia, China and Vietnam, these gangs have cheated Kochi residents of lakhs of rupees, even as many victims refrain from approaching the police due to a fear of social stigma.
Recently, the Kochi city cyber police busted a racket operating from Cambodia that duped a doctor of Rs 37 lakh. Investigators say the case is only the “tip of the iceberg”, as several similar victims choose silence over filing complaints to avoid embarrassment.
According to police sources, fewer than five matrimonial scam cases are officially reported in Kochi on an average. However, senior officers admit the actual number is far higher.
“Many victims do not come forward fearing questions from family, society and colleagues. This silence allows these rackets to flourish,” a senior officer said.
TNIE came across one such victim — a widow — who lost Rs 3 lakh to a scam but chose not to lodge a police complaint. Narrating her ordeal, she said she had registered on a matrimonial website nearly a year after her husband’s death, following repeated insistence from friends and colleagues.
“I met a man who claimed to be working abroad. We became good friends and he even visited Kochi once before returning to Dubai,” she said.
“A few days later, he told me he had sent me an expensive gift.” Soon after, she received a phone call from a person claiming to be from customs, demanding Rs 3 lakh as tax for the release of the parcel. “The call appeared genuine. Truecaller showed the number as customs. I transferred the money. After that, I lost all contact with him,” she said.
She chose not to approach the police.
“My family would have come to know that I was in a relationship for nearly two months. That would have affected my reputation,” she added.
Senior police officers pointed out that this is a standard modus operandi adopted by such rackets. “They first build trust over weeks or months. These are professionals who study victims closely -- their social media activity, family background and emotional vulnerabilities,” a senior officer said.
Once confidence is gained, the fraudsters introduce a trigger ‑— usually a gift parcel. Victims may then receive calls from fake customs or courier officials claiming the parcel contains drugs or high-value items, demanding hefty penalties.
“They even use voice-changing software and spoofed phone numbers. Money sent is often converted into cryptocurrency, making it difficult to trace,” the officer added.
Police said widows, divorcees, unmarried professionals in their 30s, and emotionally vulnerable individuals are prime targets. In some cases, victims are also blackmailed using intimate chats, calls, or personal details collected during the relationship.
In the recent Kochi case, the cyber wing arrested three Keralites who acted as local links for the international syndicate.
Sources said the racket involved nearly 100 people working in different roles to trap victims. Central intelligence agencies are also monitoring such operations. City cyber unit assistant commissioner Zulfikker S said victims must come forward to stop the spread of such crimes.
“Fear of stigma only helps these rackets grow. Police will ensure confidentiality and take steps to protect the identity of victims,” he said.
Police Advisory
Never share personal or financial details with strangers online
Be alert to calls claiming parcels, gifts or drugs
Immediately inform the police if such calls are received