Major boost for Kerala's electronics sector: Two mega projects ready at KINFRA parks

KOCHI: With two massive investments all set to become operational at the KINFRA parks in Kochi, Kerala will witness a quantum jump in its electronics and electronics industrial sector. V-Guard’s total investment of Rs 315 crore and Kaynes Technology’s Rs 350 crore also bring home job prospects numbering a combined strength of 1,000 by the former (in two phases) and over 100 by the latter in the initial phase.

Speaking to TNIE, Santhosh Koshy, MD, KINFRA, said, “The opening of these projects marks a significant milestone in the state’s industrial growth. Though the projects will be officially inaugurated by the Minister for Industries, P Rajeev, on February 10th and 11th, the Kaynes manufacturing unit at KINFRA Industrial Park at Perumbavoor has already started functioning.”

The first project, V-Guard Innovation Campus, located at the KINFRA Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kakkanad, is built on three acres, he said. “The first phase of V-Guard’s project features an 11-story building covering over 1,10,000 sq ft. V-Guard Innovation Campus has been developed as a Research & Development and Learning & Development campus, bringing together innovation, knowledge sharing, and customer engagement under one roof. This facility is designed to nurture new ideas, support advanced product development, and create an inspiring workplace that reflects V-Guard’s long-term vision of leadership in the electrical and electronics sector.”

With an initial investment of Rs 115 crores, the project has already created 400 jobs, he added. V-Guard plans to expand further with a second phase involving a Rs 200 crore investment, which is expected to provide employment to another 600 individuals. This project was completed in a swift two-and-a-half-year timeframe following the start of construction in April 2023.