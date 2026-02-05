MPs should not contest in upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, Congress high command told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid continuing rumours that MPs will contest the upcoming assembly polls, several leaders have reportedly told the Congress high command representatives that if it is allowed, it will damage the prospects of the UDF.

In the meeting with the Congress screening committee led by Madhusudan Mistry, leaders have said that permitting MPs to contest would give a wrong message to the public. The party has also decided to inform the selected candidates and the in-charge of each assembly constituency the high command’s decision about the candidature. This will be done during the time of the UDF rally which starts from Kasaragod on Thursday.

“The high command should have deliberations with leaders to know the pulse at the ground level,” said a leader who met the committee.