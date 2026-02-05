Opposition boycotts Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold theft, plans statewide protest march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged strong protests inside and outside the Kerala Assembly on Friday over the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case, leading to a boycott of the proceedings by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

At the start of Question Hour, Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan reaffirmed the UDF’s decision to stay away from the House, alleging that the special investigation team (SIT) probe was deliberately shielding key accused allegedly linked to the CPM.

Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office was exerting pressure on the investigation. “The Chief Minister’s office is exerting pressure on the investigation. The Chief Minister himself is aware of and involved in the interference. Even after 90 days, not even a preliminary charge sheet has been filed. This delay will help the accused secure bail and tamper with evidence,” he charged.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. B. Rajesh countered the allegations, accusing the Opposition of avoiding a debate on the issue.