Opposition boycotts Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold theft, plans statewide protest march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged strong protests inside and outside the Kerala Assembly on Friday over the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case, leading to a boycott of the proceedings by the United Democratic Front (UDF).
At the start of Question Hour, Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan reaffirmed the UDF’s decision to stay away from the House, alleging that the special investigation team (SIT) probe was deliberately shielding key accused allegedly linked to the CPM.
Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office was exerting pressure on the investigation. “The Chief Minister’s office is exerting pressure on the investigation. The Chief Minister himself is aware of and involved in the interference. Even after 90 days, not even a preliminary charge sheet has been filed. This delay will help the accused secure bail and tamper with evidence,” he charged.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. B. Rajesh countered the allegations, accusing the Opposition of avoiding a debate on the issue.
“The government is ready to discuss the issue. But the Opposition fears such a discussion because they know they will be exposed for allowing the theft to happen. It was during UDF rule that the main accused gained entry to Sabarimala,” Rajesh said.
Speaker A. N. Shamseer rejected Satheesan’s claim that Opposition members were manhandled by watch and ward staff during Thursday’s protest.
He said the staff had acted with restraint in response to provocations, after UDF members attempted to storm the dais.
As protests continued in the well of the House, the Speaker expedited the proceedings.
The Assembly unanimously passed a government resolution opposing the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB G RAM G) and demanded the reintroduction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Outside the Assembly, Opposition MLAs staged a demonstration with banners alleging gold theft and displayed posters featuring CPM MLA Kadakampally Surendran and Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case.
Meanwhile, Satheesan announced that he would lead a protest march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram beginning on February 6, ahead of the upcoming elections.
The Assembly was adjourned on Friday and will reconvene on February 23.