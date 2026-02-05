Over 100 boxes of explosives seized from pick-up van in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A pick-up van carrying more than 100 boxes of explosives has been seized near Palakkad town area here, police said.

An officer of the Palakkad Town South police station said they found over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators in the vehicle.

The boxes were hidden under a consignment of watermelons, he said, adding that the seizure occurred late on Wednesday The officer further said that the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.