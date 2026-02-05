PMO invite for BJP councillors in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is not done celebrating its historic win from Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which saw it break a over four-decade-long LDF hold on the civic body.

The party is set to take the celebrations of its political breakthrough national, literally, by taking its first mayor in Kerala to New Delhi. BJP councillors led by Mayor V V Rajesh have received an official invitation from the PMO to visit the national capital for a special programme organised by the BJP central leadership.

The event will include visits to national landmarks and will culminate in a dinner reception hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said sources. Sources said the councillors led by the mayor are expected to leave for New Delhi on February 9 on board the Kerala Express.

They will attend dinner on February 13 and return by flight the same night, said source. Rajesh said the team have received the official invite from the PMO. “The date of the journey will be confirmed within two days,” he told TNIE.

It is learnt that BJP leadership of the respective state units will organise receptions at stations where the train has longer halts. Following the victory, the PM had personally written to the mayor and deputy mayor, congratulating the team and terming the win ‘epoch-making’ and a milestone ‘written in golden letters.’

The BJP had emerged as the single largest group in the 101-member corporation by securing 50 seats and forming the administration with the support of an independent councillor.