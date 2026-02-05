Social media helps 79-year-old shade ‘olakkuda’ tradition from extinction

KANNUR: For more than five decades, 79-year-old Devi of Bavuparamba Pullanhiyode, in Kannur’s Kurumathur panchayat, has been silently keeping alive an age-old tradition. With raw materials sourced from various places, her skilled hands continue to fashion ‘olakkuda’ (palm leaf umbrella), as she has for years.

In recent times, the craft has found a new audience. Social media has brought her traditional umbrellas into the limelight, spreading word of her work far beyond her village. As images and stories of her craftsmanship reached wider circles, the popularity of Devi’s umbrellas has grown, drawing appreciation and increasing demand from various places.

“I began learning the basics of the craft at the age of 23, first by assisting my parents and observing their work closely,” she says. “By the age of 25, I developed the skill and confidence needed to make umbrellas independently. Today, the process remains careful and time-consuming, with each umbrella taking around two days to complete. Crafted in different sizes, every umbrella serves a specific purpose, reflecting the precision and tradition behind the art.”

Devi’s dedication to the craft goes beyond her own work. Determined to see the tradition continue even after her time, she insisted that her son learn the skill. Inspired by his mother’s passion, Madhusoodanan took up the craft, began assisting her, and eventually started making the traditional olakkuda himself, ensuring that the legacy is passed on to the next generation.

The demand for olakkuda peaks during Kannur’s festive season, particularly during theyyam and other temple-related rituals where the traditional umbrellas play an important role. Beyond these occasions, olakkuda also find buyers for Onam events, while some people purchase them purely out of appreciation for the craft.