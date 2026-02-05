Storm over Sabarimala continues to play havoc with House session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala gold theft issue continued to roil the state assembly on Wednesday, with members from both sides of the aisle crossing swords. Opposition legislators trooped to the well of the House and protested near the speaker’s dais. The alleged assault of watch and ward staff led to noisy scenes, with members trading charges, displaying photographs on the floor, and the UDF eventually boycotting the day’s proceedings.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted an earlier remark by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing UDF members of assaulting watch and ward personnel during a protest on Tuesday. Denying the charge, Satheesan demanded that it be withdrawn. He also questioned the alleged derogatory remarks made by ministers against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inside the assembly. However, Speaker A N Shamseer maintained that a UDF member jabbed a watch and ward staffer with a rod during the protest near the speaker’s dais. This assertion triggered more protests from Opposition benches.
In a curious development, five ministers targeted Satheesan, accusing him of leading the opposition MLAs’ unruly behaviour. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs M B Rajesh accused the Opposition of attempting to justify unruly behaviour in the assembly. Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve joined the verbal duel by referring to a photograph of Sonia Gandhi with Sabarimala gold theft accused Unnikrishnan Potti.
Subsequently, UDF members moved towards the well of the House holding up photographs showing Potti with the chief minister and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. In response, ruling front MLAs displayed photographs of Potti with Sonia Gandhi and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash. UDF members then staged a walkout.
House passes resolution against 'neglect of State'
Thiruvananthapuram: The assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Union government to end its neglect of the state, which it said was reflected in the recent Union Budget. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was adopted in the absence of the Opposition UDF, which had boycotted proceedings over the Sabarimala gold theft issue. The resolution called the Centre’s urgent attention to demands made by Kerala, such as an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and approval for a high-speed rail corridor — which were ignored in the Union Budget. It urged the Centre to ensure justice to the state.
Vayomithram to be expanded; KSRTC plans hosp
Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Social Justice R Bindu on Wednesday informed the assembly that the state government will expand the Vayomithram scheme to 148 more block panchayats. The programme, aimed at ensuring mental well-being and healthcare support for senior citizens who require social security assistance, is currently operating through 104 units across six corporations, 85 municipalities and four block panchayats. In another announcement, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said KSRTC will establish a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Govt mulls extending Sabari rail line
Thiruvananthapuram: The government will examine extending the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari line to Punalur and further up to Thiruvananthapuram, Minister in charge of Railways in the state V Abdurahiman informed the assembly on Wednesday. Replying to a submission by Punalur MLA P S Supal, the minister said the Railway Board had on January 27 withdrawn its decision to freeze the Sabari railway line.
CM corrects minister on bus route strategy
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday corrected Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar in the assembly over his comments on KSRTC’s bus route strategy. The minister’s suggestion that KSRTC should avoid competing directly with private operators prompted the CM to intervene, stressing that KSRTC’s presence on common routes was essential. Following this, Ganesh revised his statement.