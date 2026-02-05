Storm over Sabarimala continues to play havoc with House session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala gold theft issue continued to roil the state assembly on Wednesday, with members from both sides of the aisle crossing swords. Opposition legislators trooped to the well of the House and protested near the speaker’s dais. The alleged assault of watch and ward staff led to noisy scenes, with members trading charges, displaying photographs on the floor, and the UDF eventually boycotting the day’s proceedings.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted an earlier remark by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing UDF members of assaulting watch and ward personnel during a protest on Tuesday. Denying the charge, Satheesan demanded that it be withdrawn. He also questioned the alleged derogatory remarks made by ministers against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inside the assembly. However, Speaker A N Shamseer maintained that a UDF member jabbed a watch and ward staffer with a rod during the protest near the speaker’s dais. This assertion triggered more protests from Opposition benches.

In a curious development, five ministers targeted Satheesan, accusing him of leading the opposition MLAs’ unruly behaviour. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs M B Rajesh accused the Opposition of attempting to justify unruly behaviour in the assembly. Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve joined the verbal duel by referring to a photograph of Sonia Gandhi with Sabarimala gold theft accused Unnikrishnan Potti.

Subsequently, UDF members moved towards the well of the House holding up photographs showing Potti with the chief minister and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. In response, ruling front MLAs displayed photographs of Potti with Sonia Gandhi and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash. UDF members then staged a walkout.