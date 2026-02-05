With ‘weather warriors’, Kerala taking climate fight to schools on front lines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind climate education initiative, Kerala is turning schools vulnerable to climate change into knowledge hubs and students into ‘weather warriors’. Nearly 15,000 higher secondary students are being trained to scientifically assess climate risks surrounding their own schools using GIS tools, weather data and disaster maps.

Supported by Unicef and jointly implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) and Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), the programme aims to make schools not just safer, but smarter in the face of floods, landslides, drought and rising heat.

Kerala’s repeated exposure to floods, landslides, drought and rising heat has highlighted how vulnerable many schools are — especially those located in flood plains, fragile slopes and heat-stressed regions. Rather than viewing these schools as disaster prone, the programme treats them as centres of preparedness, scientific learning, and community resilience.

The Kerala Climate Connect: Building Climate-Resilient and Risk-Informed Schools initiative enables students to assess the climate risks around their own campuses and prepare evidence-based preparedness plans using scientific tools.

Nearly 15,000 students from over 246 schools are expected to participate. The project builds on the success of the Kerala School Weather Station (KSWS) network established in 246 higher secondary schools, where students already record daily weather parameters. The new phase takes this further by introducing risk-informed school mapping (RISM), where teachers and students use QGIS software, satellite imagery, IMD rainfall data, and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) hazard maps to calculate flood, landslide, drought and heat stress hazard indices for their schools.