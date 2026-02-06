Blow to League as Kerala govt nominates Samastha’s Faizi to Waqf Board

T’PURAM/KASARAGOD : In a deft political move to put the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the defensive ahead of the assembly election, the state government has nominated Umar Faizi Mukkam, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama secretary who is a known CPM sympathiser, to the State Waqf Board. The government issued notification reconstituting the board, with incumbent M K Sakeer continuing as chairperson.

The Left government reconstituted the board more than a year after its tenure expired. CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, Kuttiadi MLA K P Kunhammed Kutti Master, Islamic scholar advocate P U Ali, Kasaragod district panchayat member Sareena Salam, Kodungalloor municipality vice-chairperson Sumitha Nisaf, C K Usman Haji and law department additional secretary Rahana V M, are among the remaining members. Notably, the vacancies of two non-Muslim members, as mandated by the new central law, has not been filled.

Last week Sunni Mahal Federation, (SMF), a feeder organisation of Samastha that is loyal to the IUML, had asked the Samastha leadership to oust Mukkam from the organisation for his alleged remarks against the Panakkad family. A meeting of the SMF passed a resolution in this regard.

Mukkam had made similar remarks against the Panakkad family in the past too, inviting sharp reaction from the IUML leaders including P K Kunhalikutty. When Sadiq Ali Thangal was elected as khasi of several mahals, Mukkam remarked that khasis should possess deep knowledge in religion.