Blow to League as Kerala govt nominates Samastha’s Faizi to Waqf Board

T’PURAM/KASARAGOD : In a deft political move to put the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the defensive ahead of the assembly election, the state government has nominated Umar Faizi Mukkam, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama secretary who is a known CPM sympathiser, to the State Waqf Board. The government issued notification reconstituting the board, with incumbent M K Sakeer continuing as chairperson.
The Left government reconstituted the board more than a year after its tenure expired. CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, Kuttiadi MLA K P Kunhammed Kutti Master, Islamic scholar advocate P U Ali, Kasaragod district panchayat member Sareena Salam, Kodungalloor municipality vice-chairperson Sumitha Nisaf, C K Usman Haji and law department additional secretary Rahana V M, are among the remaining members. Notably, the vacancies of two non-Muslim members, as mandated by the new central law, has not been filled.
Last week Sunni Mahal Federation, (SMF), a feeder organisation of Samastha that is loyal to the IUML, had asked the Samastha leadership to oust Mukkam from the organisation for his alleged remarks against the Panakkad family. A meeting of the SMF passed a resolution in this regard.
Mukkam had made similar remarks against the Panakkad family in the past too, inviting sharp reaction from the IUML leaders including P K Kunhalikutty. When Sadiq Ali Thangal was elected as khasi of several mahals, Mukkam remarked that khasis should possess deep knowledge in religion.
Mukkam is of the strong opinion that the land at Munambam is waqf property. He questioned Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for declaring that the land is not waqf property.
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines the centenary conclave of the Samastha at Kuniya in Kasaragod, Mukkam said that he did not know why the government chose him but he is happy with the appointment because he can work for protecting waqf properties against encroachments like how it happened in Munambam. He reiterated that Munambam is waqf land. “The land was given to Farook College. The land was made waqf for educational purposes, but was encroached later. The college committee itself sold portions of some land. Under Islam, it can’t be accepted. It is an opportunity to work against such violations,” he said.
Explaining his remarks at the inaugural function of the conference of Samastha that a true believer cannot become a communist, Mukkam said what he meant was that communism as an ideology is not acceptable for Muslims. But there is nothing wrong in interacting with the Left parties. We will oppose if the Left parties do something against the religion and that is applicable to all parties, he said.