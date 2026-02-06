C K Janu seeks Mananthavady seat, writes to Rahul, Priyanka

KOZHIKODE: Tribal leader and Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) state president C K Janu has sought the intervention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi after being denied a seat to contest in the assembly elections from Mananthavady. In separate letters, Janu expressed strong dissatisfaction with the UDF’s stand, alleging systematic neglect of tribal leadership and political representation.

In her letter to Rahul, Janu stated that she has got information that the UDF would not be allotting her a seat in the assembly polls. She described the approach as deeply disappointing, especially in the backdrop of prolonged discussions and expectations of political accommodation within the alliance.

Janu also wrote to Priyanka, urging her to intervene in the matter. In the letter, she highlighted what she termed as the continued sidelining of tribal leaders by mainstream political alliances and warned that such an approach undermines democratic representation of marginalised communities.

Earlier, the JRP had formally demanded two assembly seats from the UDF. However, acknowledging the practical difficulties in securing two seats, the party later scaled down its demand and sought only Mananthavady for Janu. Despite this compromise, the UDF leadership reportedly declined to accommodate the request. According to Janu, she has taken a firm stand against what she called an unjust, dismissive, and politically insensitive approach by the alliance leadership towards a long-standing tribal movement and its leadership.