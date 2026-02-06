Can’t deny FD refunds citing bad finances, agriculture credit societies told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) cannot deny timely refund of fixed deposits (FDs), the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has said in a landmark ruling. Depositors have every right to get the money upon maturity, irrespective of the society’s financial position, said the SCDRC order, bringing relief to thousands of depositors of cash-strapped societies that unilaterally extend FDs to avoid a potential collapse

The order came on complaints filed by depositors in Kuzhalmannam Block Rural Credit Cooperative Society, Palakkad. They were Sobha, who deposited Rs 2.90 lakh, Rajasree Vijayan, who deposited Rs 2.25 lakh, Saraswathy C P, who deposited Rs 2.92 lakh and Rs 3.12 lakh, and K Vijayan, who deposited Rs 5.03 lakh. All were one-year deposits at 8.5% interest rate which matured on April 1, 2021. The complainants alleged that they did not get the maturity amount on the promised date and the society kept renewing them every year.

Though the complainants had approached the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, it had dismissed their grievances saying they were ‘barred by limitation’ - meaning the complaints were filed late. Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, complaints must be filed within two years from the date the cause of action arises.

According to the district commission, the cause of action was 1 April, 2022. The appeals were considered by the SCDRC bench comprising president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member Radhakrishnan K R.