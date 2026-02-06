Centre’s neglect claim baseless, Kerala govt blocking key projects: BJP

KOCHI: The allegations raised by Kerala government regarding Centre’s neglect are politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from core issues like Sabarimala gold theft and inflation, said BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kochi on Thursday.

Attending a meet-the-press programme at Ernakulam Press Club along with Twenty20 chairman Sabu M Jacob, he said the LDF government is more interested in controversies than development of the state.

“The tax devolution to Kerala has grown by 38% which means the state will get an additional Rs 37,000 crore. The grant-in-aid from Centre has increased from Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 26,500 crore. Still the state government is alleging neglect.

Metroman E Sreedharan is working with the DMRC to prepare the DPR for High Speed Rail in Kerala. The AIIMS for Kerala was allocated in 2017 along with Madurai.

The Madurai AIIMS has started functioning but Kerala has not handed over the land. The Centre had allocated Rs 600 core for ESI Medical College in Kollam, but the state government did not support. They are trying to create controversies in view of the assembly election,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.