Chithira Palli: A monument to agricultural revolution that kept hunger at bay

ALAPPUZHA: Chithira Palli, located on the banks of the Chithira paddy fields in Kuttanad, stands as an enduring symbol of human determination that helped eradicate poverty during the severe famine that followed World War II. The church and the reclaimed paddy fields surrounding it bear testimony to one of the greatest ecological and agricultural achievements in Kerala – farming below sea level.

The visionary behind this historic transformation was Joseph Murickan, fondly known among the people of Kuttanad as the ‘Kayal King’. His innovative leadership and collective effort with farmers, combined with the use of traditional knowledge and indigenous engineering techniques, made cultivation possible on vast stretches of marshy land lying below sea level.

By sourcing fertile mud from the lake and constructing strong outer bunds using coconut and arecanut wood, Murickan and his team converted waterlogged marshes into productive paddy fields. Their months-long hard work and farsighted planning enabled farming across nearly 2,000 acres initially, an agricultural marvel at the time, said B K Vinod, former member of Kainakary panchayat.

“Murickan’s vision led to the rebirth of thousands of acres of paddy land in Lower Kuttanad. Under his leadership, farmers created artificial polders by excavating fertile silt from the lake bed and building strong protective bunds before commencing cultivation.

As a symbol of his devotion to god, Murickan constructed the church on one side of the reclaimed land; it stood as a landmark,” Vinod said. “The driving force behind the Herculean task was the famine of the 1940s, which also severely affected Travancore. In response, the then ruler of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Maharaja, decided to significantly increase foodgrain production. Kuttanad, already a major agricultural region, was identified as key to this effort,” he said.