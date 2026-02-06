ED questions former Sabarimala administrative officer S Sreekumar in financial irregularities probe

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday began questioning former Sabarimala administrative officer S Sreekumar in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Sabarimala temple administration.

Sreekumar arrived at the ED office in Kochi around 10 am, where the questioning was underway at the time of filing this report. He is one of the four accused in the case and is currently out on bail.

The other accused are the main accused Unnikrishnan Potti, former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, and former Sabarimala executive officer Sudeesh Kumar.

A few days ago, the ED had questioned another former Sabarimala administrative officer, Murari Babu, as part of the same investigation. Sources said the agency is also likely to summon the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, for questioning in the coming days.

The ED is closely tracking the money trail and assets of the accused in the case. On Thursday, ED teams carried out simultaneous raids at the office of Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate and the residence of its owner, NM Raju, in Tiruvalla.

According to sources, former Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru deposited nearly Rs 2.5 crore with the private finance firm, which has since shut down. Through multiple raids and sustained questioning, the agency is intensifying its efforts to trace the flow of funds linked to the case.