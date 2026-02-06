Kerala HC steps in for clarity as Centre overlooks state for AIIMS again

KOCHI: The Centre’s continued reluctance to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Kerala has snowballed into a major political and legal controversy, with the Kerala High Court stepping in to seek clarity.

As the Centre-state tussle intensified over the medical institute, the HC directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to file an affidavit explaining whether the selection of land at Kinaloor in Kozhikode, currently under the possession of the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC), conforms to the Union government’s guidelines for establishing AIIMS in the state. It also directed the Centre to conduct a feasibility study of the proposed site in coordination with the state authorities, in the interim.

The court observed in its order: “In view of paragraph 5 of the additional counter affidavit filed on behalf of the chief secretary on May 30, 2025, it is now incumbent upon the Union of India to communicate its final decision with regard to the location, which, according to the state, conforms to the guidelines for establishing AIIMS...”

The court also noted that in paragraph 2, the state government had justified the location proposed for the AIIMS. As per the document, four locations – land at Kinaloor in Kozhikode in KSIDC’s possession; one adjacent to open jail at Nettukaltheri in Thiruvananthapuram’s Thevancode; land in Kottayam under the possession of the Government Medical College; and land under the possession of HMT in Ernakulam – satisfied the requirements for AIIMS.