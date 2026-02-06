Kerala hit and run: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju says he fled accident site out of fear; case registered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju appeared before the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning in connection with a hit-and-run case reported at Vazhuthacaud on Thursday night.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 pm in front of the Trivandrum Club when a car allegedly hit a bike, injuring two riders, Nivedith Krishna and Suraj. The car, bearing registration number KL-01-CJ-04, is registered in the name of Sudheer Kumar Raju, which police confirmed is the actor’s real name. The FIR states that the actor himself was driving the vehicle and allegedly left the scene without stopping.

The actor later told the police that he did not stop after the accident because he panicked. He stated that he was returning home after attending a function when a bike allegedly rammed into his car at high speed. He also informed that he would appear at the police station on Friday morning to explain the incident. Police officials said they reached his residence on Thursday night, but the house was locked and his phone was switched off.

“He appeared at the station in the morning. He has been taken to the General Hospital for a medical examination to determine whether he had consumed alcohol,” the Museum SHO said.